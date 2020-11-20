English
Cyberpunk 2077

You can get Stadia Premiere for free when picking up Cyberpunk 2077

To take advantage of this, you'll need to pick up the Stadia version.

In an effort to bolster sales, Google is giving away Stadia Premiere for free for those who pick up Cyberpunk 2077 on the platform. This represents quite the saving, as Cyberpunk 2077 is available for £49.99 and Stadia Premiere often costs £89.99 (there's currently a 30% discount). With Cyberpunk 2077 being such a landmark title, we could see this being an attractive option for those that don't own a console with a casual interest in gaming.

For those that are unaware, Stadia Premiere includes a Google Chromecast Ultra and also a Stadia Controller. Using the platform, players can stream and play games without having to own any physical hardware. Players can also opt for a Stadia Pro subscription, which gives them access to several free games every month and offers some exclusive discounts.

Do you think this will draw many new users to the platform?

Cyberpunk 2077

