You can get permanent health boosts from killing NPCs in The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds 2 is digging much deeper into RPG systems than its predecessor, allowing you to build more of an individual character rather than a superhero that was good at everything. The introduction of 90 perks in The Outer Worlds 2 is a step in the right direction, with some buffs coming from you as a player deciding to go completely wild.

As game director Matt Singh told IGN, there are even buffs for becoming a psychopath who kills everyone in sight. "Especially in an Obsidian game where we allow you to kill anybody - the game's going to respond, it's going to roll with it, and you're going to still be able to complete the game. It's actually a really fun way to play in a second or third playthrough just to see how far you can take it," he explained.

"One of the things in The Outer Worlds that was a key off of Fallout was you could have negative attributes that would be actively detrimental to your character, but you get a few extra points to spend somewhere else," said lead systems designer Kyle Koenig when explaining how deep the character building goes. Essentially, this leads to a bit of a give-and-take system in the game, where you can make your character weaker in some aspects to let your strengths shine even more.

We'll see more of the perks system and the character building when we get more gameplay shown of The Outer Wilds 2 later in the year. The Outer Wilds 2 is currently set to release in 2025 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.