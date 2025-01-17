English
Baldur's Gate III

You can get early access to Baldur's Gate III Patch 8

Introducing cross-play, photo mode, and more, this ambitious patch still needs some time in the oven before its proper release.

Baldur's Gate III Patch 8 will be the game's final major content update and oh boy is Larian sending this RPG off with a bang. Photo mode, new subclasses for each main class, and cross-play between all available platforms. Adding all of this in one patch is no easy feat, which is why a stress test is on the way later this month.

As Larian explains in a post on Steam, the stress test - as was the case with other big patches - is to ensure that things run smoothly when the patch launches proper. For players, this means you can essentially gain early access to the content, if you sign up to the link in the post.

The main thing that Larian wants to test out in this patch appears to be the cross-play element of it, as this requires a lot of systems working together at once. We still don't have a firm release date for the full launch of Patch 8, but it shouldn't be too far away now.

Baldur's Gate III

