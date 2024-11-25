You can get Daniel Craig's Omega Seamaster on your wrist

HQ

If you were an eagle-eyed Olympics watcher this year, you may have seen a lovely watch on Daniel Craig's wrist. While that version of the Omega Seamaster hadn't yet been made available to the public at the time of the actor's wearing, it has now.

As you can see on Omega's site, the new Seamaster 42 mm model has a sleek, luxurious design, with a black oxidized aluminium ring and a black aluminium dial. The hands are rhodium plated with Omega's traditional markings in white.

If you want to feel like 007 himself, it'll cost you a pretty penny. The watch is currently available for £6100, which isn't the most expensive thing you could have on your wrist, but it's certainly going to break the bank more than a Casio.

This is an ad: