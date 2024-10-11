You can get a royal title thanks to Metaphor: ReFantazio

HQ

Sega and Atlus are giving one lucky Metaphor: ReFantazio fan the chance to become a member of a noble family. No, you won't be forced into an arranged marriage or anything like that, as you'll be given the newly created noble title of Hand to the Sovereign Prince of Sealand.

Sealand is the world's smallest country. It's not really recognised officially, and is an 11km island off the coast of Suffolk, but the principality still is giving you an opportunity like no other. If you win the competition, you'll be sent off to Sealand and given your title officially by the Prince himself.

Sega also undertook a survey to see just how many Gen-Z members think they should be royalty, and it turns out quite a lot of them wouldn't mind having blue blood. 45% of Gen-Z say they'd take the chance to be a king or queen if offered, and 36% think they could be a better ruler than King Charles III.

