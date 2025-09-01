You can force your citizens to wear tropical hats in Tropico 7

Tropico 7 is a truly deep simulator game, allowing you to keep an eye on all your citizens from birth up until their later life, keeping an eye on their political sway as the years go by. However, it's also a satire at its heart, and it lets you be as silly or as serious as you want to be with your edicts.

Speaking to creative director Daniel Dumont at Gamescom this year, we asked what kind of shenanigans you can implement on your nation in Tropico 7. "By selecting the constitution, you change the position on the political map and depending on your position on the political map, you can activate surrounding edicts," Dumont explains, saying you can't activate capitalist edicts if you're a communist and vice versa, but both sides have some funny options.

"For example, you can activate the edict free wheels, that means that even poor people are allowed to drive cars, for example, because you pay for them," Dumont said. "You can have an edict like the tropical hat, which enforces every citizen to wear a certain hat, which the communists like this, but for example, the capitalists don't like it and stuff like that. We have lots of funny edicts in the game based on the situations we had in the last year, so what the people or society or dictators did or did not. There are a lot of real links to situations that happened in real life and always funny."

Check out our full interview below for more details on Tropico 7 and the depth of its simulation systems.