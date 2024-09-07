You can finally play as Presto the Magician in D&D

HQ

TTRPG game group-matching website StartPlaying have partnered with Wizards of the Coast in order to facilitate games for fans who want to get hands on with the 2024 Players Handbook as soon as possible.

From now until 6 October, StartPlaying is running a Players Handbook Celebration event, platforming as many DMs as possible to host games in the new rule system.

It's intended to be as accessible as possible, and is sure to be good fun for returning and new players alike to get to grips with the changes in a fun way.

Some of the DMs on StartPlaying will be running a D&D Beyond exclusive adventure called 'Uni and the Hunt for the Lost Horn', where players will have the chance to take on the characters from the beloved 80s Dungeons & Dragons TV series such as the powerful wizard Presto the Magician.

Sign ups are open right now via StartPlaying's website.