English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can finally listen to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom via Nintendo Music

There are nearly 12 hours of music being added this time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Nintendo has once again expanded the offerings of its Nintendo Music app, and this time it's a particularly significant addition that we know many of you missed, namely the soundtrack from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Given how massive that was, it's obviously an equally massive addition here. In total, there are 344 songs, totaling 11 hours and 43 minutes. Perhaps it's the size of the contribution that makes Nintendo also write that there will be no new music added during the next week.

Switch players will probably be busy anyway, given that Switch 2 and Mario Kart World are released on Thursday (including an updated version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom), so we're not too disappointed about this.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Related texts



Loading next content