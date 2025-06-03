You can finally listen to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom via Nintendo Music

HQ

Nintendo has once again expanded the offerings of its Nintendo Music app, and this time it's a particularly significant addition that we know many of you missed, namely the soundtrack from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Given how massive that was, it's obviously an equally massive addition here. In total, there are 344 songs, totaling 11 hours and 43 minutes. Perhaps it's the size of the contribution that makes Nintendo also write that there will be no new music added during the next week.

