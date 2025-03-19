You can finally embrace your inner Walton Goggins and turn into a Ghoul in Fallout 76

HQ

We've been talking about it for a while, but it's finally here. Thanks to the latest patch for Fallout 76, you can now take a leap into irradiated waters and become a Ghoul in the game. Fittingly, the update is called Ghoul Within.

To become a Ghoul, you'll have to go through the Ghoulification process in a new section of the Savage Divide. From there, your appearance will change, and you'll get access to all-new Ghoul builds thanks to exclusive perk cards.

You're immune to radiation as a Ghoul, and when you're exposed to it, you'll get to glow instead, gaining a buff to your health. Being a Ghoul isn't just a straight-up upgrade, though, as you'll have to balance the new Feral meter by consuming Chems so you don't slip into your primal urges to feast on flesh.

The more Feral you become, the more your character changes, but you might want to keep the Feral meter below 100% for certain buffs, like gaining more strength, endurance, and HP when the meter is 80% filled. Check out the full patch notes here, and our interview below for more on how the Ghoul and future updates are changing Fallout 76.