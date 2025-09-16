You can exclude PC from crossplay in Battlefield 6

HQ

There have been plenty of attempts to mix PC and console players via crossplay in various first-person shooters. However, the result is rarely completely balanced, and many console players are deeply critical of being forced to play against PC users in certain titles. In addition to the mouse/keyboard being faster than a controller, there are usually significantly more cheaters on PC.

But in between, players are actually being listened to, and EA is clearly keen for Battlefield 6 to make the series great again. That's why Battlefield 6 will have crossplay enabled between all formats as the default setting, but in matchmaking, console opponents will be prioritized if you're playing on PlayStation or Xbox. Battlefield Studios senior console combat designer Matthew Nickerson explains the setup in an IGN interview:

"What we have on consoles is a simple toggle that's actually in-game. Not every product that launches has that available to the player. Some players have to dig through option menus to actually turn off crossplay, like on the Xbox or something. We have it in-game, and it's just a simple toggle on/off.

When it comes to preference input, we have just what it sounds like: If you're a console player, we are looking for other console players in a set time frame, and then if we need to fill up the lobby more, we will look towards PC players."

The developers have also made an extra effort to blur the lines between PC and console players to let the best fighter win. But if you don't think this is enough, you also have the ultimate tool:

"Console-only crossplay happens if you turn it off. When you flip that switch, then you get, basically, console-only crossplay, and that is, we don't fill with PC players."

A feature we are sure many of you will applaud, and which more should follow suit. Right?