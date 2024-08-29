You can enter Chinese landmarks for free if you've beaten Black Myth: Wukong

HQ

Black Myth: Wukong has been a phenomenal hit. A celebration of Chinese history, legend, and mythology, there are of course locations in the game inspired by real-world landmarks, some of which you can visit for free if you've beaten all or some of the game. China has already been promoting tourism thanks to the game and the millions of players it has brought in since launch.

In a post on Reddit (as spotted by TheGamer), user owen-tsai outlined some myths and truths about Black Myth: Wukong and China in general. On their second point, they showed some places that grant free entry to those who have beaten the game.

Mount Huaguo will allow anyone who beat the game free access from the 22nd of August to the 31st of December. Lingyan Temple will give anyone who finishes chapter 3 free lifetime access. Daji scenic spot will allow free lifetime access for anyone who beat chapter 4, and if you beat the game, you also get lifetime access to The Flaming Mountains and access from the 23rd of August to the 31st of December to Mount Chaya.

So, if you've got a China trip planned, you'd best get working on your Black Myth: Wukong skills so you can visit some of these outstanding locations.

