You can drive into hurricanes and sandstorms in Forza Horizon 5

As promised, Playground Games had plenty of new stuff to reveal in a live stream yesterday regarding lighting and sky tech in the upcoming Forza Horizon 5. In a very impressive video, we also got a look at the weather effects with a lot of new information added.

Amongst other things, it was revealed that there are two new types of storms this time, which are towering dust storms and tropical storms. You can see them from afar and decide if you want to drive through them or not. They also talked about how the weather is regional and won't look the same when you visit different biomes like the coast, desert, jungle, or mountains.

At roughly the same time as the stream, a new Forza Monthly was also released, in which the creative director Mike Brown added this regarding the frame rate of the game:

"The default on the Series X is 4K 30fps, and on the S it is 1080p 30fps. On both of those consoles, you'll have the option to bump it up to 60 frames per second. In order to achieve that steady 60 frames we'll then turn off some select graphical features, so we'll turn down a few things to make sure you're always getting that slick frame rate."

You can check out the stream below for some jaw-dropping graphics, but skip the first +3 minutes as it is only a standby screen. Forza Horizon 5 launches for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on November 9. It is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.