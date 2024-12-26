English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghostrunner 2

You can download Ghostrunner 2 for free today from Epic Games

However, if you delay until tomorrow afternoon to claim it, you'll miss out.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ghostrunner made waves in the gaming industry upon its release four years ago, receiving stellar reviews across the board. Its sequel, launched just over a year back, also achieved significant success, earning an 8/10 rating in the review from our very own Alex. Earlier this year, the game was made available for free to those with an active Playstation Plus membership. However, if you've been eager to try it on PC, we have exciting news for you. It's now entirely free to download on Epic Games.

Ghostrunner 2 typically retails for around €39.99 on the Epic Games Store. However, if you delay until tomorrow afternoon to claim it, you'll miss out. So, if you're interested, act swiftly before this limited-time offer expires. You can click here to download the game for free.

Ghostrunner 2

Related texts

0
Ghostrunner 2Score

Ghostrunner 2
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Jack Ghostrunner is back with some new tricks, but are they enough to make this action sequel stand out?



Loading next content