You can download Assassin's Creed II and keep it forever

After some rumours circulated yesterday, Ubisoft has officially announced that until April 17 you can download Assassin's Creed II for free on Uplay PC, with the opportunity to keep it forever in your library. The announcement is part of an initiative promoted by Ubisoft called "Play Your Part, Play at Home", to help people stay at home by offering them new ways to have fun while maintaining social distancing. For more information on all the publisher's offers, you can visit the official page.

In Assassin's Creed II, players can explore Renaissance Italy as Ezio, an Assassin committed to advancing the lethal lineage of his ancestors. In this gripping chapter in the series, players will hone their murderous skills by taking advantage of the weapons and tools designed by the legendary Leonardo Da Vinci.

Are you ready to rediscover this incredible masterpiece?