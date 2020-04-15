Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Assassin's Creed II

You can download Assassin's Creed II and keep it forever

Ubisoft offers its masterpiece for free - great news if you're looking for something to do during these days of self-isolation.

After some rumours circulated yesterday, Ubisoft has officially announced that until April 17 you can download Assassin's Creed II for free on Uplay PC, with the opportunity to keep it forever in your library. The announcement is part of an initiative promoted by Ubisoft called "Play Your Part, Play at Home", to help people stay at home by offering them new ways to have fun while maintaining social distancing. For more information on all the publisher's offers, you can visit the official page.

In Assassin's Creed II, players can explore Renaissance Italy as Ezio, an Assassin committed to advancing the lethal lineage of his ancestors. In this gripping chapter in the series, players will hone their murderous skills by taking advantage of the weapons and tools designed by the legendary Leonardo Da Vinci.

Are you ready to rediscover this incredible masterpiece?

Assassin's Creed II

Related texts

Assassin's Creed IIScore

Assassin's Creed II
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Elfving

This time the assassinations take place during the Italian renaissance. Jonas Elfving has visited Florence, Venice and Toscany...



Loading next content