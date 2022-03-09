You can download a new demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin soon

HQ

As leaks suggested earlier, another demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has just been announced, allowing players to jump into the Team Ninja developed game ahead of its release on March 18.

Available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the demo is said to also support save transfers to the full game, as PlayStation Game Size shares, meaning any progress you make here can be carried forward assuming you also look to grab a copy of the title.

It should be noted however, that even though this is simply a demo, it does have quite the bulky file size, and clocks in at 35.73 GBs, meaning PS5 users in particular may need to free up some space to download it. However, if you do want to give it a go, it will be available "later", which would seem to suggest in a few hours.