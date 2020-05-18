You can decorate your home with Animal Crossing furniture

You watching Advertisements

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to be a best-seller for Nintendo and has reached far outside the typical hardcore audience of video games. A very good sign of this was an article posted by USA Today last week, where gamers learn how to decorate their homes with some Animal Crossing flair.

The piece is called '15 pieces of Animal Crossing decor you can own in real life' and it's pretty much just that. It's well worth checking out a slow Monday if you think the island life of New Horizons isn't enough and you feel like collecting weird furniture for your own home as well in fear of getting a low Happy Home Academy rating.