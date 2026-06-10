You can currently buy most of all of Destiny 2's content for £22

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While one could argue that now is the wrong time to get into Destiny 2, as Bungie has officially released the final update for the long-running game, the product that is available is still rather immense, with almost nine years of support available to enjoy.

Needless to say, if you have been on the fence about Destiny 2 and likely put off by the fees required to snag every expansion and content pack that has dropped over the past decade, a solution has been presented. A Destiny 2: The Collection bundle has now dropped, and this is a version of the game that brings together the vanilla and base experience with all of the paid expansions that have arrived in the years since launch.

We're talking Forsaken, Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, Lightfall, The Final Shape, The Edge of Fate, Renegades, the 30th Anniversary Pack, and the Dungeon Key Pack too, which Steam estimates would typically be valued at £185.22 but due to an ongoing offer, you can snag this full collection for 88% of its normal price, meaning you can get all of this content for £22.14.

Again, Destiny 2's long journey is now effectively over, but few games will offer you this kind of value for this kind of price... And hey, it seems the community are flocking back to the game, at least at this current moment.