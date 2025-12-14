You can create a boss for Mega Man Dual Override

HQ

Mega Man turns 40 in 2027, and as we reported overnight, Capcom is celebrating in the best possible way: with a new two-dimensional platform adventure for the classic Blue Bomber, complete with a revamped design.

To involve the community in these festivities, Capcom has now announced that it is launching a competition to create the best Robot Master (a boss) for Mega Man Dual Override. They write:

"This month, Capcom will host a special boss design contest for Mega Man: Dual Override where fans will have the chance to help Dr. Wily create a brand-new Robot Master to appear in the game. For details on how to enter, check out the contest's official website..."

And it gets even better, because soon there will be a hefty discount on the acclaimed Megaman 11 from 2018, which will be available for less than the equivalent of £4.5 / €5 from the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, Xbox Store, and Steam. Capcom has not specified a date for when the discount will start, but says it will be in the "coming days."

We've also included some new images below, but now we're wondering - what would be the theme of a Robot Master designed by you?