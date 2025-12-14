You can create a boss for Mega Man Dual Override
Capcom has launched a competition for the just announced title to involve the community in its creation. Oh, and we also have some new screenshots for you.
Mega Man turns 40 in 2027, and as we reported overnight, Capcom is celebrating in the best possible way: with a new two-dimensional platform adventure for the classic Blue Bomber, complete with a revamped design.
To involve the community in these festivities, Capcom has now announced that it is launching a competition to create the best Robot Master (a boss) for Mega Man Dual Override. They write:
"This month, Capcom will host a special boss design contest for Mega Man: Dual Override where fans will have the chance to help Dr. Wily create a brand-new Robot Master to appear in the game. For details on how to enter, check out the contest's official website..."
And it gets even better, because soon there will be a hefty discount on the acclaimed Megaman 11 from 2018, which will be available for less than the equivalent of £4.5 / €5 from the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, Xbox Store, and Steam. Capcom has not specified a date for when the discount will start, but says it will be in the "coming days."
We've also included some new images below, but now we're wondering - what would be the theme of a Robot Master designed by you?