You can claim Total War Saga: Troy for free on Epic right now

Total War Saga: Troy is currently free to claim over on the Epic Games Store, and it will remain that way for a whole day before it goes on sale at full price there and on Steam.

"There must be a catch?!" we hear you shout at your monitor, but really there doesn't seem to be, as Epic continues its charm offensive and looks to further loosen Valve's grip on the PC platform.

What's more, the game itself is pretty good, aside from a few technical issues that we think will be ironed out soon enough. That being the case, we'd recommend downloading this one for free while you still can, as this is one game that isn't ever going to be cheaper than it is right now.