You can check out Marvel's Avengers for free next weekend

If you are still yet to check out Marvel's Avengers then you may be pleased to hear that the game is receiving a free trial next weekend. Players on PC, PlayStation consoles, and Stadia will be able to experience the game and all of its post-release expansions from July 29 - August 1. Sadly, it appears that Xbox players have been left out in the cold with this one, but Square Enix has said that a similar trial should be coming in the next few months.

Square has revealed that all progress here will be carried over to the full game, so players will be able to pick up where they left off if they decide to make a purchase. Additionally, those who already own the game will benefit from the weekend too, as there will be a 4x XP bonus active.

Thanks, VG24/7.