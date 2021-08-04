You can check out Far Cry 5 for free this weekend

With the release of Far Cry 6 fast approaching, Ubisoft is giving fans the chance to check out its predecessor for free for a limited period. From August 5-9, Far Cry 5 will be playable in its entirety either solo or in two-player co-op. New players can now pre-load the game and there is 85% off the game and its Season Pass across throughout its free trial period.

Far Cry 5, if you aren't aware, first launched back in 2018 and it is set within the fictional county of Hope County, Montana. Here players find themselves encountering a deadly doomsday cult and must work to take down their charismatic leader Joseph Seed. In our initial review of the game, we said: "Far Cry 5 offers a delightful sandbox and a very memorable story. It's a great experience, even if it's not perfect, and it's one we certainly recommend to fans of the series and fans of open-world action games in general."

You can take a look at the availability for the free trial on each platform below: