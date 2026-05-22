You can buy an actual version of James Bond's watch from 007 First Light

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IO Interactive has done their research when it comes to creating their version of the young James Bond for 007 First Light, including bringing on Lana Del Ray to record an official opening sequence song, and working with a broad list of established partners known for being key players in the James Bond franchise.

On this point, Omega watches are used by Bond in the game, including a special edition model made specifically for 007 himself. And the really exciting part is that this watch is also a real timepiece, an accessory you can buy and wear in-person for the completely reasonable price tag of £7,900.

The watch is a Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light edition, which clocks in at 44m in size and features a body made of stainless steel. It has a polished black ceramic bezel ring with a white enamel diving scale, plus laser-engraved waves and a sundial ring at 3 o'clock that is finished in PVD bronze gold. The strap is a NATO Strap inspired by 007 First Light, using elements of the watch worn by Daniel Craig in his last Bond adventure, No Time To Die.

Each watch also comes in a special presentation box themed after the suitcase that carries the watch in-game, and you can see what this elegant timepiece looks like below.