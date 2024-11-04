You can buy a working Batman Tumbler

We've reported on Wayne Enterprises before, a company which while fictional is also very real and designed as a way for Warner Bros. and DC to sell incredibly expensive, but incredibly premium and cool Batman merchandise and gear. In the past, we've reported on the Pininfarina supercars styled after Bruce Wayne, and on the topic of cars (if you can call it that), we're turning our attention to a modern classic.

Wayne Enterprises has revealed that it is now shipping real working Tumblers. Yep, the tank-like car from Batman Begins and The Dark Knight has been manufactured and designed as a working vehicle that features many of the intricacies as shown in the film, but sadly not a working jet engine.

The Tumbler is powered by a monster 6.2L LS3 525 HP engine, and has a paddle shift transmission, stainless steel headers, a smokescreen delivery system, and imitation gun turrets. It weighs 5,511 lbs (which is around 2.5 tonnes), is over 15-feet long, 9-feet wide, and 5-feet tall, and all of this does unfortunately mean that the car is not road legal. Also, even if it was, you wouldn't see many around as the Tumbler is being developed as a highly limited product where only 10 units are being made, with each selling for $2.990 million.

While it seems like a ridiculous purchase, if we had $3 million lying around, we'd probably try to snag one of these bad boys.

Wayne Enterprises

