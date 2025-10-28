You can buy a robot companion for the same price as a smartphone

HQ

Smartphones continue to be expensive pieces of technology all while robotics become more and more affordable by the day. The latest development on this front comes from Noetix Robotics, who has now announced a gadget called Bumi, a small robotic companion that can be yours for as little as around $1,400.

As per Engadget, the Bumi is said to stand around three feet in height and weighs around 26 lbs. It's designed for consumer and educational usage and it has a programming interface that can be used to teach the bot all manner of creative tasks.

The current timeline for the gadget seems to see it being put up for pre-order later this year. There's no word on when the Bumi will begin shipping, but you can take a bit of comfort in the quality of this gadget as Noetix knows its stuff when it comes to robotics, as the firm was one of four to complete the robot half-marathon earlier this year, all through the usage of its N2 model.

