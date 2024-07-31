You can blame Gen Z for the downfall of broadcast television

HQ

It's no secret that the rise of on-demand and streaming entertainment has come at the cost of viewing hours spent watching more traditional live and broadcast entertainment. Over the years, as generations pass by, we've seen broadcast TV become less and less popular, and for the first time that has reached a serious milestone where less than half of a generation are regularly tuning into live TV.

As per BBC News, Ofcom has confirmed that 48% of Generation Z (individuals that are between 16 and 24 years old in this survey) tune into broadcast TV each week. This is down a massive 28% from 2019 when the last report was published and revealed that 78% of folk in that age group watch regular broadcast TV.

The report notes that young adults these days tend to watch around 33 minutes of TV per day, and that this is down 16% year-on-year, and that video streaming platforms instead make up the deficit where individuals spend around 93 minutes a day consuming content.

It's not all doom and gloom for TV broadcasters, as over 75s are actually watching more broadcast TV, and middle-aged folk are only watching around 5% less TV, meaning overall viewing figures have only dropped by around 6%. Still, it's pretty clear that broadcast TV is driven by the grey population.

This is an ad:

Do you still regularly watch broadcast TV?