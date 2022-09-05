You can be sorted into your Hogwarts Legacy house now

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy is still quite a few months away from release, due to a recent delay that pushed the game out of 2022 and back to February 10, 2023. But, despite this being the case, it has now been revealed in a blog post on WizardingWorld.com that players can get a jump start on the game, by getting the trials of being sorted into your Hogwarts house out of the way.

To do so, all you need to do is link your WB Games and Harry Potter Fan Club accounts together, and then any data you have available on the latter can be used in the game when it launches. Anyone who has visited the site before will know that this includes learning what kind of house you would be sorted into at Hogwarts and also the wand that you would wield in the Wizarding World.

Once the linking and quizzing processes have been completed, all that is left is using an account link prompt in Hogwarts Legacy when it arrives, which will ask you to scan a QR code to then submit some codes, and then bam, your magical experience has become all the more personal.

There will also be some in-game rewards for doing this, including a Beaked Skull Mask and a House Fan-atic School Robe, so you'll definitely want to do this ahead of launch.