You can apply for a position as night guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza

Have you ever played a Five Nights at Freddys game or perhaps seen the trailer for the upcoming live action film and thought to yourself, "I wouldn't mind working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza". If so, we have some good news to share, as now you can apply to do just that.

As per a new post on X, a phone number has been shared, which allows interested fans the chance to apply for the job of night shift security guard at the infamous pizzeria restaurant.

The job listing even outlines what will be expected of the applicant, with mention of monitoring cameras, equipment, and animatronic characters. There is no previous required experience for the job, but there is a rather unsettling disclaimer that notes that "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is not liable for any injuries, deaths or dismemberments that may occur."

Needless to say, this is a fictional job posting, thankfully...