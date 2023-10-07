Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Five Nights at Freddy’s

You can apply for a position as night guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza

Not that you would want to...right?

HQ

Have you ever played a Five Nights at Freddys game or perhaps seen the trailer for the upcoming live action film and thought to yourself, "I wouldn't mind working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza". If so, we have some good news to share, as now you can apply to do just that.

As per a new post on X, a phone number has been shared, which allows interested fans the chance to apply for the job of night shift security guard at the infamous pizzeria restaurant.

The job listing even outlines what will be expected of the applicant, with mention of monitoring cameras, equipment, and animatronic characters. There is no previous required experience for the job, but there is a rather unsettling disclaimer that notes that "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is not liable for any injuries, deaths or dismemberments that may occur."

Needless to say, this is a fictional job posting, thankfully...

Five Nights at Freddy’s

