You can almost play Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster on a potato

While we still have no release date for the upcoming Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, which was announced last month, Nightdive Studios promises on X that it will arrive "soon". They have also shared the PC specs on Steam, and as you might expect, you won't have to buy a new computer to play this one - it's a remaster of a 1995 game after all:
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 (64-bit required)
Processor: Intel or AMD Dual-Core at 2.0 GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: GPU with DirectX 11 or Vulkan 1.1 support
Storage: 420 MB available space
Sound Card: 100% DirectX compatible sound card or onboard sound
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required)
Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz/AMD Phenom II X4 945 3.0 GHz or equivalent
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GPU with DirectX 11 or Vulkan 1.1 support
Sound Card: 100% DirectX compatible sound card or onboard sound