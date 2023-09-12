Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

You can almost play Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster on a potato

Here are the PC specs for the upcoming remaster.

While we still have no release date for the upcoming Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, which was announced last month, Nightdive Studios promises on X that it will arrive "soon". They have also shared the PC specs on Steam, and as you might expect, you won't have to buy a new computer to play this one - it's a remaster of a 1995 game after all:

MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 (64-bit required)
Processor: Intel or AMD Dual-Core at 2.0 GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: GPU with DirectX 11 or Vulkan 1.1 support
Storage: 420 MB available space
Sound Card: 100% DirectX compatible sound card or onboard sound

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required)
Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz/AMD Phenom II X4 945 3.0 GHz or equivalent
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GPU with DirectX 11 or Vulkan 1.1 support
Sound Card: 100% DirectX compatible sound card or onboard sound

