You can adjust the text size in Cyberpunk 2077

Nowadays there are a lot of people who play their games on huge television sets, often sitting several meters away from the screen. And, of course, games are now in either 1080p or 4K, and on top of that, there are many of us who prefer to play with the subtitles on.

All of the above means that sometimes the size of text on the screen can feel incredibly small (especially if it's a game from a PC background), and even with perfect eyesight, it's not an enjoyable experience to read teeny tiny text while playing. Some games let you change the size of the on-screen text, like The Division 2 for example. And then some games, such as The Outer Worlds, have got an update to include adjustable text size after launch.

Now we have good news because CD Projekt Red's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will include an option to adjust the text size to your liking. This was confirmed on Twitter, and aside from the size, you may also adjust the color of the text. This accessibility-focused addition itself is small, but in the long run, it could be a big factor for some people and their enjoyment of the game.

At the moment it is not clear whether you can also adjust the text on readable documents within the game, or whether the option only includes subtitles.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming out on November 19, 2020. We'll find out then.