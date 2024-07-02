You can add C-3PO to your Lego collection this August

HQ

The iconic Star Wars droid C-3PO is no stranger to being brickified by Lego. The robot has had countless minifigure iterations based on it, and even appeared in a variety of different Lego video games to boot. But now it's finally getting its time in the collector's spotlight, as a new and much more detailed C-3PO set has been unveiled.

This will be a standing and intricate model of the character that uses 1,138 pieces to make for a version of C-3PO that measures over 15 inches in height. It will have moveable arms and a twistable head and comes with an information plaque, a C-3PO minifigure, and a Lego Star Wars 25th anniversary brick too.

The set will retail for £124.99 / €139.99 and is currently available for pre-order, with plans to ship on August 1, 2024.

