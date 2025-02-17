"You brought a book?": Nikola Jokić bullies Victor Wembanyama in a viral video

HQ

A moment between Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama before the NBA All-Star game has become viral, and has sparked a small debate. Jokić, Denver Nuggets pivot, and Wembanyama, pivot for the San Antonio Spurs (and a reverred star in France), joined forces for the "Chuck's Global Stars", one of the four teams for this new NBA format, coached by Charles Barkley.

In the dressing room, Jokic mocked 'Wemby' when he saw him with a book. "You really brought a book?", Jokic asked. "Yeah, I read before every game", the French player responded. Jokic then did a "facepalm" in front of the cameras.

The moment was posted by NBA's main account, and sparked all kinds of reactions: some say the Wemby "missed the point" of an All Star game, saying that he should spend time with some of the best players of the league, while other defending Wemby. "I absolutely love Wemby's confidence. So mature for his age it's insane", said mochabear69420. "Jokic casually roasting, and bullying everyone for the entirety of AllStar weekend, has become tradition", said Hero_ofThe_Day.

"He doesn't feel the need to fit in but does what makes him happy & reading is always great", said SOULbeautifulme. But why woulnd't he bring a book to a game, if it's what he likes to do? Jokic later explained that he felt weird that he did that in an All-Star game, and wouldn't have been weird in a regular game.