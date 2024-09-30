You are now free to explore Starfield: Shattered Space

HQ

Almost exactly a year after the premiere of Starfield, Bethesda has today released the first major expansion to its space RPG, namely Shattered Space. As you might imagine, it's big as a normal game in itself and lets us visit the homeworld of House Va'ruun for the first time.

In addition to promising more of pretty much everything, Bethesda has been quite secretive about Shattered Space, which hopefully means a lot of surprises, not least in terms of the story. In addition, this expansion is said to have a horror theme, so exploring this new world has the potential to be really exciting.

Now we have the launch trailer for Shattered Space - and as is tradition, you'll find it below. If you want to get started with the new adventure, you only need to have completed the first mission (One Small Step), but Bethesda thinks you should have level 35 at least. You can read more about this here.