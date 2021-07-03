You all asked for it, here's the movie trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog

Movie adaptations of beloved children's IPs are not exactly uncommon these days, whether it's Angry Birds or Minecraft, there has either been a movie or is one in the works. One of which has been getting the treatment and will soon be heading to the big screen globally, is Clifford the Big Red Dog, who has a movie coming out in a few months.

You can take a look at the trailer that shows the iconic red hound in all of his puppy-like and gigantic nature below, and also shows us a look at the cast that will be starring alongside Clifford, including the likes of John Cleese, Jack Whitehall, and Tony Hale.

As for when you can look to see the movie on the big screen, it is planned to release on September 17 in cinemas.

Are you excited to see the Big Red Dog on the big screen?