Yoshi's Wolly World Switch port possibly leaked on the Nintendo Direct

Nintendo seemed to accidentally have leaked a new "old" Nintendo Switch game... and it's Poochy & Yoshi's Wolly World, the Nintendo 3DS version of the 2015 Wii U game. Yoshi's Wolly World, one of the best selling and most acclaimed Yoshi games (considered better than Switch's own Yoshi's Crafted World) is one of the few Wii U games that hasn't been ported to Switch. That could change very soon.

But how was this leaked? Well, in today's Nintendo Direct, a montage showing backwards compatible Switch 1 games appeared on the American broadcast. It showed icons of plenty of existing titles: Animal Crossing New Horizons, Pikmin 4, Xenoblade Chronicles X, Splatoon 3... and Yoshi's Wolly World.

In the European version, that icon showed Yoshi's Crafted World instead. So, this could mean two things: it was a mistake on Nintendo of America editors... or really they do intend to launch Yoshi's Wolly World (or better said, Poochy & Yoshi's Wolly World, the enhanced 3DS version that launched in 2017) on Nintendo Switch soon.

According to CVG YouTube channel, the artwork that appeared on the Nintendo Direct is actually new: it shows both Poochy and a Shy Guy next to each other, unlike the 3DS boxart. So, our theory is that Nintendo intended to show this game on last week's Nintendo Direct... but was removed later, and will instead be announced on a different ocassion, likely on a Nintendo Today drop -like it was the case with the Zelda movie release date- in order to attract more users to the app. But so far that's just a theory, and it could simply have been a mistake...