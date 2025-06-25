Yoshi's Story's soundtrack added to Nintendo Music

HQ

Needless to say, it wouldn't be right to call the Nintendo 64 title Yoshi's Story a timeless classic or anything like that. Because unfortunately, the game was pretty mediocre (just like too many other Yoshi games, to be honest), but there was one thing pretty much everyone could agree was phenomenal - the music.

If you missed out on the game back in 1998, you now have another chance to listen to the soundtrack. Nintendo has added it to its Nintendo Music app. In total, there are 49 songs spread over 58 minutes.

The Nintendo Music app was released in October for both Android and iOS, and is entirely dedicated to Nintendo's classic game music. It features iconic soundtracks from both classic and modern titles in series like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon and Metroid - as well as others (not least the delightful dashboard music from Wii). All this is included with your Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Do you remember the Yoshi's Story soundtrack and do you actively use Nintendo Music?