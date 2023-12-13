Yoshimitsu shows some cool moves in Tekken 8 trailer

HQ

Bandai Namco has spent close to a year showing off the different character in Tekken 8, which means fans have been asking to see Yoshimitsu for close to a year. Well, the best was saved for "last".

Today's gameplay trailer finally puts the spotlight on how Yoshimitsu will look and play like in Tekken 8, and he hasn't exactly become more ordinary the last few years. In fact, he might actually have improved his sword skills even further and become crazier. At least he isn't stabbing himself anymore...