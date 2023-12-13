Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Yoshimitsu shows some cool moves in Tekken 8 trailer

Bringing a sword to a gunfight isn't a bad idea when you can block every bullet from a mini-gun...

HQ

Bandai Namco has spent close to a year showing off the different character in Tekken 8, which means fans have been asking to see Yoshimitsu for close to a year. Well, the best was saved for "last".

Today's gameplay trailer finally puts the spotlight on how Yoshimitsu will look and play like in Tekken 8, and he hasn't exactly become more ordinary the last few years. In fact, he might actually have improved his sword skills even further and become crazier. At least he isn't stabbing himself anymore...

HQ
