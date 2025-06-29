Yoshida: $80 is a great deal — if the game delivers

HQ

Shuhei Yoshida, the former Playstation executive, is standing by the now-controversial $80 price tag for games. In his view, it's "incredibly affordable" when you consider how many hours of entertainment you get in return. He uses Mario Kart as an example — a game where you can easily spend dozens, maybe even hundreds of hours with just a single purchase. From his perspective, that makes it a much better deal than many other forms of entertainment or media.

However, Yoshida does acknowledge that not all games deserve the same price point. Some projects — especially big-budget AAA titles or live-service games — can cost up to $100, but they attract players by offering more content and longer replay value. In other words, the price is justified by the amount of content, quality, and long-term support the game provides — and it's up to each publisher to assess that value.

Still, among gamers, the topic remains divisive. Several surveys — including one by PushSquare — show that a large majority of players are not keen on shelling out that much for a single title. Many even feel misled by the price hikes, although some say they'd be willing to pay extra for blockbuster releases like Grand Theft Auto VI, assuming it delivers on the same level as previous entries in the series.

So — what games would you be willing to pay $80 for?