Yoshi-P: Xbox players should not give up their hopes of Final Fantasy XVI

HQ

Just over a year ago, Final Fantasy XVI premiered for PlayStation 5, and last month it was finally released for PC. But despite great ratings, Square Enix has made no secret of the fact that it hasn't sold as expected, and this is likely a contributing factor to the company's decision to focus on multi-format in the future, rather than exclusives.

So, does this include Final Fantasy XVI for Xbox? Lately, several Square Enix higher-ups have hinted that this might be the case, although nothing has been confirmed so far. Now, Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida - producer of Final Fantasy XIV and game director of Final Fantasy XVI - gives a hopeful message to everyone with Microsoft's console, saying in an interview with Video Games that it is not impossible and that there is a chance:

"Of course we did announce the PC version of the game, so looking towards the Xbox version, we do want to release it on Xbox. But when it comes to the specifics such as when the game would be available and such, we are not in a position to be able to share anything.

But of course, I want to say that it's not as if there's zero hope, and we very much do want to achieve that. So players should not give up in terms of their hopes."

We don't know how long Sony has console exclusivity on Final Fantasy XVI, but it has been rumoured that it would expire around the end of the year, which would mean that the agreement was signed for 18 months.

If you want to warm up with another game in the series, we remind you that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster (parts one to six in updated versions) was released for Xbox during last week's Tokyo Game Show and until tomorrow you can buy the collection with a discount of €15/£13 via the Xbox Store.