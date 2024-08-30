Yoshi-P on bringing Final Fantasy XIV to 'Nintendo consoles': "We're having conversations, making progress, hopefully we'll have news soon"

HQ

It's always a pleasure to talk to Naoki Yoshida. The Final Fantasy XIV director, who recently released the Dawntrail expansion, was back in front of the Gamereactor microphones at this year's Gamescom. And as well as acknowledging the challenges of bringing the title to Xbox Series last year and Final Fantasy XVI to PC on September 17, he also let us know that Microsoft's consoles might not be the last to get the game.

Very cautious, but very encouraging, Yoshida acknowledged that there's a lot of buzz about whether Final Fantasy XIV will come to "Nintendo consoles" (and no one can deny from his smile that he's looking at the Nintendo Switch's successor) and had this to say:

"I'm sure that all of the media and our players probably suspecting they really want to have our game release on Nintendo's consoles, but the concept that we have for Final Fantasy XIV is to release our game on as many devices as possible."

"So looking towards achieving that goal. We are working towards, making progress and we are having discussions. So I hope that everyone can look forward to news in the time to come."

Certainly, to see a title like Final Fantasy XIV, with such a demanding visual and technical aspect, set its next horizon on 'Nintendo consoles', and we'll have news "soon" is something that makes us suspect that we could indeed see Square Enix's MMO on Nintendo Switch 2 when it's unveiled, or shortly thereafter.

What do you think of Yoshi-P's words?