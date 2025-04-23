Yoshi makes his meet and greet debut at Super Nintendo World

HQ

Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates next month the Fan Fest Nights, a series of ticketed events on select nights between April 25 and May 18, focusing on experiences based on a series of franchises, including Back to the Future, Harry Potter, Star Trek, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Nintendo.

It will be in these after-hours events where one of Nintendo's most loved mascots, the dinosaur Yoshi, will make his debut as a meet and greet character, with a full body costume. Universal shared a first look at the costume, and it frankly looks so fluffy I'm gonna die. Lucky guests will be able to search for hidden Yoshi eggs in a fun scavenger hunt and be among the first in the world to see Yoshi's costume.

Sadly, meeting face to face with Yoshi will be something very few people will be able to do, as it will be only during select nights during these Fan Fest Nights, running from April 25 to May 18, and only at the Universal theme park in Los Angeles. Let's hope that the Yoshi costume appears at other Super Nintendo World theme parks (Orlando and Japan) more regularly! And perhaps (in a long time) in the United Kingdom...