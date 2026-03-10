Yoshi and the Mysterious Book to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in May

HQ

Nintendo has got into a habit of hosting so many Direct broadcasts that it feels like there's a show each week these days, but somehow it also manages to find the space and time to deliver unexpected news via its Nintendo Today app.

To this end, as part of the Mar10 proceedings (Mario Day), Nintendo has just confirmed the official launch date for the upcoming Switch 2 charming platformer, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, with the game set to make its grand debut as soon as May 21.

To align with this news, a new trailer for the game has arrived that showcases more of the lovely 2D gameplay, which you can see for yourself below. With his animated theatrical debut occurring in April in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, where Donald Glover will voice the green dinosaur, it certainly seems like 2026 is shaping up to be the Year of Yoshi, despite The Legend of Zelda celebrating its 40th anniversary...