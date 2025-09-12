Yoshi and the Mysterious Book announced for spring 2026

HQ

Yoshi will once again become the star of the show in the near future. During today's Nintendo Direct, we've just been introduced to a new game called Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and it'll be a 2D platformer that has a cutesy art style and will eventually launch on Nintendo Switch 2.

The plot seems to revolve around Yoshi helping a strange book known as Mr. E to understand the secrets and knowledge that are trapped within his pages. Naturally, Mr. E can't see this information for himself as his eyes are on the cover of the book, meaning Yoshi has to leap into the stories to be able to experience them and feed the information back.

Check out the announcement trailer for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book below, ahead of its launch sometime in spring 2026.