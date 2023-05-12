Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Yorgos Lanthimos' new movie Poor Things gets its first teaser

The film is set to release on the 8th of September.

The first teaser trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and more has just dropped.

In the trailer, we get a look at Lanthimos' unusual approach, which made him so famous for films like The Lobster and The Favourite. Poor Things follows the story of Bella Baxter, a young woman who is brought back to life.

It is based on a 1992 novel of the same name, which features a similar premise. Not much was revealed in the trailer in terms of plot, though, so we'll probably be waiting a little while until we hear more.

Check out the trailer below:

