Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia hits theatres this October

After Poor Things, The Favourite, and Kinds of Kindness, it seems as if the team of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and now they have Jesse Plemons tagging along as well.

The film was revealed last year, and headed into production last summer. Now, according to Deadline, it is aiming to be released this October, specifically on the 31st for its wider release, with limited screenings from the 24th.

The film is focused around two conspiracy theorists who kidnap a CEO, believing her to be an alien who is secretly trying to destroy Earth. The film is a remake of a South Korean movie called Save the Green Planet.

Will you be watching Bugonia?

This is an ad: