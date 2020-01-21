Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair getting free demo

Last year we had quite a lot of fun with Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, as you can read in our review, but if you have yet to try Playtonic's title then you might be interested to hear that a free demo is on the way.

This was revealed on Twitter, where we hear that the Steam version is coming on January 23, with Nintendo Switch and PS4 players getting the chance to try on January 30. The Xbox One's timeframe is still undecided though, so stay tuned for more on that.

The demo won't have a time limit, but will include various levels, a Pagie Challenge, a state change, a few tonics to try (giving Yooka a massive head), and the Impossible Lair itself. As if all this wasn't enough, progress from the demo also carries over if you buy the full thing.

When one user asked why this didn't come out before (or closer to release), the following response was given:

"We're a small studio (around 30 developers worked on Impossible Lair) so our resources were pretty limited. A demo is a good bit of extra work (plus certification and all that) so unfortunately, we didn't have the opportunity to get one out before launch this time!"

Will you test it out?

