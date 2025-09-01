Yooka-Replaylee to launch in early October

HQ

Developer Playtonic had routinely told fans that the enhanced definitive edition of Yooka-Laylee, known as Yooka-Replaylee, would be coming to PC and consoles this year, but nearing the end of August we still didn't have a firm date nor window to circle on our calendars.

This changed over the weekend, as Playtonic revealed that Yooka-Replaylee will be launching in full on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 all on October 9.

There will be an all-digital version and a physical version of the game, and anyone who previously owned Yooka-Laylee on a last-generation device will be able to snag Yooka-Replaylee for a fraction of the price, as Playtonic is offering a 30% discount for anyone who makes the jump.

Otherwise, it has been confirmed that the game will be available on Switch 2 with the full game on the cartridge and not as a Game Key Card.

As for the pricing, we're told that it will sit at $29.99 for the digital edition and $49.99 for the physical one, which is supported with a "selection of goodies exclusively for retail."

Will you be playing Yooka-Replaylee in October?