Yooka-Replaylee to launch in early October
The enhanced platformer will arrive on PC and consoles in around six weeks.
Developer Playtonic had routinely told fans that the enhanced definitive edition of Yooka-Laylee, known as Yooka-Replaylee, would be coming to PC and consoles this year, but nearing the end of August we still didn't have a firm date nor window to circle on our calendars.
This changed over the weekend, as Playtonic revealed that Yooka-Replaylee will be launching in full on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 all on October 9.
There will be an all-digital version and a physical version of the game, and anyone who previously owned Yooka-Laylee on a last-generation device will be able to snag Yooka-Replaylee for a fraction of the price, as Playtonic is offering a 30% discount for anyone who makes the jump.
Otherwise, it has been confirmed that the game will be available on Switch 2 with the full game on the cartridge and not as a Game Key Card.
As for the pricing, we're told that it will sit at $29.99 for the digital edition and $49.99 for the physical one, which is supported with a "selection of goodies exclusively for retail."
Will you be playing Yooka-Replaylee in October?