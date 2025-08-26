Yooka-Replaylee is delivered on a real cartridge instead of a Game Key Card

HQ

It's safe to say that it's a sign of the times that it can be news that a game is actually included on the physical copy you just bought, but that's how it is today. For PlayStation and Xbox, it has long been common that only parts or nothing of value are included on the discs, but for Switch, we almost exclusively got a complete game on the cartridges.

But for Switch 2, it's not as common, and a lot of games are what Nintendo call Game Key Cards. They don't have anything on them except a digital key that lets you download the specific title. But there are exceptions, and one of them seems to be Yooka-Replaylee.

Canadian gaming giant VGP Video Games Plus has revealed via its social media channels that the entire game is indeed stored on the cartridge. If this proves to be a good selling point that attracts buyers, we can imagine that more game developers and publishers will follow suit, but unfortunately, Game Key Cards seem to dominate the physical third-party offering for Switch 2, at least for the time being.

How important is it for you to choose real physical games instead of Game Key Cards?