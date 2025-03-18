Yooka-Replaylee gameplay presented in new trailer

HQ

Unfortunately, really good 3D platformers don't grow on trees and the fact is that Super Mario himself seems to have gotten a little tired of the concept and the last time we saw him bouncing around in a brand new 3D platformer was in Super Mario Odyssey from 2017, eight years ago.

Eight years ago, incidentally, is how long it's been since another fine game in the genre was released, namely Yooka-Laylee. It was developed by Playtonic Games, whose founders are largely made up of people who were previously involved in developing Banjo-Kazooie, and it is also often regarded as a kind of spiritual successor to Banjo's adventures.

This year they are releasing a heavily updated version of the game called Yooka-Replaylee. Among the news we find greatly improved graphics, updated/new challenges, a handy map, new animations and better camera. Finally, the soundtrack from Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) has been re-recorded, this time with a full orchestra.

In a new trailer, we get a helpful introduction to its gameplay ahead of its release later this year - where it will come to Switch 2 in addition to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Check out the video below.