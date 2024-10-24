Yooka-Replaylee confirmed for "Nintendo platforms", hinting at a Switch 2 release

HQ

Yooka-Replaylee, a full remake of Playtonic's debut title, Yoola-Laylee, released in 2017, is coming soon to PC and consoles. Playtonic announced the remake a few months ago, and have just confirmed console versions, which include PS5, Xbox Series X and "Nintendo platforms".

This is a not-too-subtle hint that the game will launch on both Nintendo Switch and its successor, expected to be "Switch 2" or "Super Switch", but still unnanounced by Nintendo.

Playtonic shared a new trailer, adding a "suspicious eyes" emoji when talking about Nintendo. Instead of the usual Switch logo, the Nintendo logo appears in the game's main art.

This remake will remain faithful to the original game, a platform in the vein of Banjo-Kazooie (made by some of Rare's developers at the time) but will greatly improve graphics, camera and controls, as well as add new features like visual filters. The first game was funded by Kickstarter, but since then, Playtonic has grown to be an indie publisher, as well as a developer studio with much more resources and expertise, justifying the need to revisit the title.

Hopefully this remake will be followed by a sequel down the line, but we still don't know the release date. If you're a fan of mascot 3D platformers, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos have just been confirmed for every console.