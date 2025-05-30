Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic lays off staff

HQ

Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic has laid off a number of its staff. Yooka-Laylee is receiving a remaster this year, but despite there still being excitement from fans around the IP, it appears that it's not enough to stop layoffs from taking place.

"It's been a really tough time at Playtonic lately in a workplace that's usually so much fun," wrote Matt Griffin, audio designer at Playtonic on LinkedIn (via Insider Gaming). "Layoffs seem to be part of the industry now no matter where you are but that doesn't make it any easier."

In Griffin's post, he links to the profiles of 14 Playtonic staff members who are looking for work. Some former members of staff have also made it clear that they have been laid off on social media.